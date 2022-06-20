We hope you're hungry for one of the all-time favorite events of Wawa Welcome America festivities -- Wawa Hoagie Day.

Wawa Welcome America Festival continues with free fun on Wednesday, June 29. You can enjoy a free hoagie and get into the National Constitution Center for free courtesy of Wawa.

Wawa Hoagie Day

Come out to Independence Mall in Old City at noon to grab a free Wawa Hoagie as part of the fan-favorite Wawa Hoagie Day.

About seven tons of hoagies will be served, plus you can catch a performance by the Six String Soldiers of The United States Army String Band.

Folks were excited Thursday for Wawa Hoagie Day. Philly Live's Miguel Martinez-Valle got a sense of the free fun.

More than 960 Wawa locations will be joining in on the Wawa Hoagie Day celebration in their communities. Stores will be making and donating over 30,000 hoagies to local first responders and community heroes serving their neighborhoods, Wawa said.

Free Museum Day at National Constitution Center (Courtesy of Wawa)

While down in the Independence Mall area, head over to the National Constitution Center for free admission courtesy of Wawa from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There will be a wide range of patriotic festivities to get in on, including the interactive Independence Day Show, Road to Freedom Show and family fun activities out on the front lawn. Check out the complete list and details on all of the special programs here.

Don't forget to reserve your free tickets here before coming out to enjoy the event on the 29th.

Full Details on Wawa Welcome America Day 11 Festivities:

Wawa Hoagie Day

When: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on June 29 (Hoagies served at 12 p.m.)

Where: 5th & 6th Streets at Independence Mall

Philadelphia, PA 19106

Free Admission to National Constitution Center

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 29

Where: National Constitution Center

525 Arch St., Philadelphia, PA 19106