Hit and run caused a 3-vehicle collision that left one man dead and 2 injured in North Philly

A man is dead, and two others were injured after a hit and run involving three cars in North Philadelphia early Sunday morning.

Police were called to the intersection of 20th Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue just after midnight for a three-vehicle collision, police said.

Investigators said that a 2003 Honda Accord was traveling westbound on Cecil B. Moore when the driver ran through a red traffic light and hit a 2020 Chevy Spark that was traveling southbound.

The impact from the Honda caused the Chevy to hit a 2013 Buick Enclave.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The driver of the Chevy, 38-year-old Edwin Villamizar, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by paramedics shortly after officers arrived, police said.

Villamizar moved to Philadelphia a year and a half ago to send money to his parents and children who live in Colombia, NBC10 learned from his sister Yully Villamizar.

His family is currently trying to collect funds to have his body sent back home.

The driver and passenger of the Buick Enclave were transported to the hospital with minor injuries, according to the police.

Police are searching for the driver and passenger of the Honda who fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction, officials said.

The Philadelphia Police Department is currently investigating the crash.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact the Crash Investigation Division at 215-685-3180 or call/text the Philadelphia Police Department's tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.