Hit-and-Run Leaves Man Crossing Over Busy NJ Road Dead

A man is dead after being struck while crossing over the Atlantic City Expressway

By Dan Stamm

Police investigate a deadly hit-and-run
Police investigate the deadly hit-and-run.

Police in South Jersey asked for the public’s help to track down the driver in a deadly hit-and-run crash.

The man, who wasn’t being named pending family notification, was talking on the Williamstown Road bridge where it crosses the Atlantic City Expressway in Sicklerville around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday when he was struck, Winslow Township police said.

The man was rushed to the hospital where he later died, police said.

The striking driver took off toward Monroe Township, police said. Investigators didn't reveal any details about the striking vehicle.

Investigators asked anyone with information to call Winslow Townshop Officer Rich Saunders at 609-567-0700, ext. 1196, or Camden County Prosecutors Office Detective Rowand at 856-225-8514.

