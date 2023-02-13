Two people died in separate hit-and-run crashes in Philadelphia overnight and one the vehicles believed to be involved was found partially burned out.

The first hit-and-run took place around 11:45 p.m. along Princeton Avenue, near Jackson Street, in the Tacony section of Northeast Philadelphia, the city police department said.

A black GMC truck struck a 19-year-old before driving off, police said. The teen died a short time later at the hospital.

Then, around 1:25 p.m., police responded to the 6400 block of Buist Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia after a man in his 30s was struck while crossing at a crosswalk, investigators said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Police said in a news release that a 2019 Kia struck the man and then the driver kept going "without stopping to render aid." The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators found car parts matching the Kia at the scene and then found what was believed to be the striking vehicle partially burned several blocks away at South 62nd Street and Harley Avenue, police said.

Police didn't immediately reveal any identification of either driver involved in the deadly crashes. The hit-and-run wrecks remained under investigation Monday.