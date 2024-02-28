What to Know A man was knocked out of his shoes in a deadly hit-and-run crash along Ogontz Avenue late Tuesday night, Philadelphia police said.

A witness told investigators the driver stopped and looked back at the dying victim before driving off, Philadelphia Police Scott Small said.

Surveillance video and witnesses are helping police in the investigation.

A man died after being knocked out of his shoes by a driver who at first got out of the car to look back at the man before leaving him for dead on the street, Philadelphia police said.

The hit-and-run took place just after 11 p.m. as the victim crossed Ogontz Avenue, near Cheltenham Avenue, in the East Mount Airy neighborhood.

Police officers and fire department medics responded to find the unresponsive 46-year-old man on the northbound lanes of the 7900 block of Ogontz Avenue suffering from "severe trauma to his head," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. Medics pronounced the man dead minutes later.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Friends and family members told investigators that the victim works in the neighborhood and was walking from the westside of the street to the eastside when a northbound driver appearing to go "at a high rate of speed" struck him, Small said. Police later said the man was crossing against a red light and not in the crosswalk.

The driver struck the man and dragged him about 30 to 40 feet, Small said.

"He was hit with such force he was knocked out of his footwear," Small said.

A witness who is friends with the victim told investigators that he saw the driver continue about 100 to 200 feet northbound on Ogontz Avenue then stopped, Small said.

"The driver got out of the car, looked back at the victim then got back in the car and left the scene," Small said.

The driver -- described as a stocky guy in dark clothing -- sped off toward Cheltenham Avenue, investigators said.

Police viewed surveillance video that appeared to show the striking vehicle as a silver or light-colored sedan, police said. Investigators found some debris believed to be from the car, including a Ford emblem.

Wanted: Suspect for Fatal Hit and Run in the 14th District [VIDEO] https://t.co/gq3IxNwxCk pic.twitter.com/F9yy8FnKxf — Philadelphia Police Department (@PhillyPolice) February 28, 2024

It's possible that the car has damage to the driver's side front, Small said.

This is how police described the striking car: "Silver colored Ford sedan, dark tinted windows and likely has moderate to heavy damage to the hood and front windshield."

Police asked anyone with information to contact them.