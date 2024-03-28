Hershey's Kiss could become Pennsylvania's state candy

Hershey’s Kisses are one step closer to becoming the official candy of Pennsylvania.

A bill that would sweeten the commonwealth is heading to the state senate after passing the house.

A group of students from Council Rock School District in Bucks County are behind the push. The now 11th graders had written the bill as part of their civics education.

Officials said if enacted, the Hershey's Kiss will join other state symbols, such as the state animal — a white-tailed dee — and the state flower — a mountain laurel.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

In the late 1800s, Hershey's was founded in Derby Township, Delaware County, which is just outside Harrisburg.