Hershey's Kiss could become Pennsylvania's state candy

By Cherise Lynch

Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Hershey’s Kisses are one step closer to becoming the official candy of Pennsylvania.

A bill that would sweeten the commonwealth is heading to the state senate after passing the house.

A group of students from Council Rock School District in Bucks County are behind the push. The now 11th graders had written the bill as part of their civics education.

Officials said if enacted, the Hershey's Kiss will join other state symbols, such as the state animal — a white-tailed dee — and the state flower — a mountain laurel.

In the late 1800s, Hershey's was founded in Derby Township, Delaware County, which is just outside Harrisburg.

