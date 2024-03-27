Annual Hot Chocolate Race returning to Philadelphia. Here's how to register

Thousands of runners are invited to attend the sweetest event in town!

The Hot Chocolate Run is coming back to Philadelphia and will be held on Saturday, April 6, at Eakins Oval on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Runners have the option to participate in the 5K -- which begins at 7:15 a.m., the 10K - which begins at 8 a.m., or the 15K -- which also begins at 8 a.m.

Event organizers said all courses run along the Schuylkill River and 5K runners get an extra sweet treat as they turn around near the Historic Strawberry Mansion.

Upon registration, participants will receive a goodie bag and a finisher's mug filled with hot chocolate, chocolate fondue and dippable treats.

Don't forget to check out the post-run party at Eakins Oval and celebrate brotherly love and chocolate right in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Organizers said there will be music and vendors to enjoy in addition to sweet treats.

Check out the Hot Chocolate Run’s website to register.