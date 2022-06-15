Herr’s needs your help, Philly, in deciding the city’s iconic chip flavor.

The Pennsylvania-based snack company revealed three new “Flavored by Philly” chip flavor finalists Tuesday.

Herr's asked fans in November to submit Philly flavor ideas for a chance to see their chip flavors in stores all over the region. Submitters needed to include the inspiration, too, as every great flavor has a story, Herr's said.

The three flavor finalists are:

(215) Special Sauce : Inspired by corner stores across the city, the flavor submitted by Gregory D. is a tangy mixture of salt, pepper, ketchup and hot sauce.

: Inspired by corner stores across the city, the flavor submitted by Gregory D. is a tangy mixture of salt, pepper, ketchup and hot sauce. Long Hots & Sharp Provolone : Inspired by hoagies – specifically, a roast pork sandwich – this flavor entered by Ryan R. is a combination of savory roasted peppers with hints of provolone cheese.

: Inspired by hoagies – specifically, a roast pork sandwich – this flavor entered by Ryan R. is a combination of savory roasted peppers with hints of provolone cheese. Wiz Wit: Inspired by cheesesteaks (of course) and the memories made around them, the flavor submitted by Shannon A. is a cheesy onion taste with a bit of meat to match.

The winners were narrowed from more than 6,200 flavor ideas. Judges included former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Mike Quick, Star Fusion’s celebrity chef Darlene Jones and Herr’s CEO Ed Herr.

Now, they want you to taste the chips and vote for your favorite.

The three flavors should be available on store shelves starting this week, Herr's said.

Once taste-tested, tell Herr's what flavor hits home for you. Voting is open through Aug. 5.

Herr's said the winning flavor's submitter will win $10,000, a year's supply of Herr's products and a $10,000 donation to a Philadelphia-based nonprofit of their choice.