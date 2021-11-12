What's the Taste of Philly? Herr's Wants to Pay You for Their Next Chip Flavor

What to Know Pennsylvania-based snack company Herr's has kicked off its “Flavored by Philly” contest.

Snack lovers can submit flavor ideas for a chance to win $10,000 for themselves and in donation to a local nonprofit. The winner will also get a year’s supply of Herr’s snacks.

"Philadelphians are passionate about three things — their sports teams, their community, and good food," Herr's CEO Ed Herr said in a news release.

Herr’s is asking – and paying – Philadelphians to help them launch a potato chip line based on flavors of their city.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The Pennsylvania-based snack company kicked off a “Flavored by Philly” contest Thursday for residents to submit flavor ideas for a chance to win $10,000 for themselves and in donation to a local nonprofit. The winner will also get a year’s supply of Herr’s snacks.

Got an idea for Philly’s next favorite chip? Enter Herr’s Flavored by Philly Contest! You could win $10K and another $10K for a local nonprofit.



NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. The Contest Entry Period runs 11/11/21-12/6/21. To enter & for Official Rules visit https://t.co/7JNsBZ1chv. pic.twitter.com/0BOeSCO8kp — Herr Foods Inc. (@herrfoods) November 11, 2021

"Philadelphians are passionate about three things — their sports teams, their community, and good food," Herr's CEO Ed Herr said in a news release.

Mike Quick, a former NFL wide receiver and current color analyst on Eagles radio broadcasts, and Star Fusion’s celebrity chef Darlene Jones will help Herr judge submissions before narrowing them down to three. Fans will then be able to taste and vote for their favorite flavor of chips.

“With the launch of our Flavored by Philly chips, we are giving our fans the opportunity to blend Philadelphia-inspired flavors with their favorite hometown chip, and also share in our legacy to give back to the local community,” Herr said.

Learn about sfenj, a spongy donut fried in oil eaten by Moroccan Jews to commemorate Hanukkah

Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland residents can submit their ideas through Dec. 6.

Click here for official content rules and to enter your idea.