Two People Die in Montgomery County House Fire

By Dan Stamm

A man and woman died as flames tore through a Montgomery County home Friday morning.

There were people reported trapped in the fire along Washington Lane, near Truman Drive, in Hatfield, Pennsylvania.

Firefighters arrived to find flames in front of the house and on the porch, investigators said. They knocked down the flames and then went inside.

Firefighters pulled a man and woman from separate bedrooms, investigators said. They were both unconscious and would later die.

At least one other adult was being treated for injuries, investigators said.

The homeowner told investigators the residents of the home were sleeping when the fire began.

As SkyForce10 hovered overhead after 9 a.m., all the flames appeared to be out.

The fire marshal on the scene told NBC10's Deanna Durante that they were working on figuring out a cause for the deadly blaze.

