Slain Philly SWAT officer's wife calls killer's guilty plea ‘good outcome'

The family of a Philadelphia Police Department SWAT team member, who was killed in the line of duty on Friday, March 13, 2020, have said that they view his killer's guilty plea as a "good outcome."

"This is a good outcome. We don't have to sit in court for two months," said Terri O'Connor, wife of slain Sgt. James O'Connor shortly after her husband's killer admitted his crimes in court. "But, it's so unnecessary for that to have to happen. He just went to work to do his job and he didn't come home to us..."

On Wednesday, Hassan Elliot, 25, pleaded guilty on all federal charges related to O'Connor's death.

O'Connor's wife told NBC10's Yukare Nakayama that it has been a difficult few years since her husband was shot and killed as he attempted to serve a homicide warrant at a home on Bridge Street near Duffield Street in the Frankford neighborhood when Elliot opened fire through a closed door on the second floor.

"I couldn't take my eyes off of the man who killed Jimmy," said O'Connor outside the courtroom on Wednesday. "He ruined our lives for no reason."

Recalling her husband's life, O'Connor said that he had always wanted to be on the SWAT team and that he was a loveable person who was adored by many.

"My birthday was March 12th and he was killed eight hours later," she recalled. "Everything was just taken from us."

With a negotiated plea deal, Elliot could face between 55 and 75 years in prison without a chance to appeal.

Asked about the deal, O'Connor said that the family "got what we wanted," after waiting for years to have the case come to trial.

"I think we made some good choices to get us where we are today." said a teary eyed O'Connor of the day's hearing. "We are pretty confident that he will never be out of jail."

Elliot's attorney Kenneth Montgomery told NBC10 that he has accepted responsibility and is remorseful.

Officials said that Elliot is expected to be sentenced at an upcoming hearing on April 25, 2025.