A man who answered his door was shot and killed by home invaders inside a Northeast Philadelphia townhome while his family members were inside, investigators said.

On Thursday shortly before 11:30 p.m., police responded to the Regency Townhomes on the 3500 block of Woodhaven Avenue for several reports of a person with a gun and gunshots.

When police and medics arrived, they found a 33-year-old man on the floor inside a townhome a few feet from the front door. The man was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the head and torso and was pronounced dead at 11:37 p.m.

Investigators also found several spent shell casings both outside and inside the townhome. In all, at least 13 shots were fired from a semiautomatic weapon or weapons, according to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

“So clearly the shooters were firing from outside and then went inside and fired multiple shots, striking this victim in the head and torso,” Small said.

Investigators said the man’s children, all under the age of 10, as well as their mother, were inside the home at the time of the shooting. The family members told police they heard a knock at the door and then multiple gunshots when the victim went to answer it.

None of the children nor their mother were injured in the shooting, according to investigators.

Investigators believe the incident was a home invasion. Witnesses told police they saw two men in dark colored clothing fleeing the scene on foot and possibly getting into a white vehicle after the shooting.

Police found numerous private surveillance cameras on properties in the immediate area and continue to investigate.

As of Thursday night, there were 404 reported homicides in Philadelphia according to police data, down 21 percent from the same time last year but still on pace to be one of the deadliest dating back to 2007.