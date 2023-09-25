Gunman shoots woman during 1 of 2 nail salon robberies in Philly, police say

Editor’s note: NBC10 is withholding the names and exact addresses of the salons in order to protect the identities of the victims

A woman was shot during one of two armed robberies at Philadelphia nail salons that occurred within hours of each other over the weekend, investigators said.

The first incident occurred around 4:20 p.m. at a salon on West Girard Avenue. Police said two gunmen went into the salon and demanded cash. Surveillance video obtained by NBC10 shows one of the robbers pointing a gun at employees.

Police said the suspects stole more than $2,000 in cash as well as wallets from the staff members before fleeing the scene on foot.

About three hours later, at 7:33 p.m., a 43-year-old woman was shot in her right calf and left foot during a robbery at another nail salon on Aramingo Avenue, according to investigators. She was taken to the hospital where she remains in stable condition. Police have not yet revealed if anything was stolen during that incident.

Police believe the same suspects were involved in both incidents.

Surveillance photo of a suspect in the West Girard Avenue robbery

The first suspect is described as a stocky Black male standing 6-feet and wearing Muslim garb with black and white print, an orange face mask, grey gloves, black pants, black and white Nike sneakers and gray and white mechanic-type gloves. He was armed with a black semiautomatic handgun.

The second suspect is described as a thin Black male standing 5-foot-10 wearing cheetah or leopard print hooded Muslim garb, a blue mask, black pants, white sneakers and grey and white mechanic-type gloves.

Anyone with information on either incident should call Philadelphia Police at 215-686-8270.