Gunman Shoots Teen Boy in North Philadelphia

A teen boy is recovering after he was shot in North Philadelphia.

The 15-year-old boy was on 27th Street and Ridge Avenue at 6:08 p.m. Thursday when a gunman opened fire. The teen was shot once in the left shoulder and grazed in the left side of his face. He was taken to the hospital where he is currently in stable condition.

No arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

As of Wednesday night, children and teenagers have made up around 8% of the city's 143 shooting victims in 2023, according to data from the City Controller's Office.

Earlier in the week, another 15-year-old boy was shot as he was walking to school in West Philadelphia.