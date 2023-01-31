gun violence

Lockdown at Philadelphia School Lifted After Teen Shot Blocks Away

Overbrook High School was placed on lockdown Tuesday morning after a 15-year-old boy was shot a few blocks away

By Dan Stamm

Yellow police line tape on a grayish background
Getty Images

A West Philadelphia high school was put on lockdown for about an hour after a teen was shot nearby Tuesday morning.

The 15-year-old was shot just before 8:30 a.m. at 61st and Jefferson streets in the Overbrook neighborhood, Philadelphia police said. He rushed to the hospital where he was listed in stable condition while being treated for a gunshot wound to his leg.

No weapon was recovered and no immediate arrest was made, police said.

Léelo en español aquí.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Overbrook High School, which is about three blocks from the shooting scene, was placed on lockdown as authorities investigated the shooting, police said. That lockdown was lift just after 9:30 a.m.

It wasn't immediately clear if the teen is involved with the school.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

The Lineup 2 hours ago

Super Bowl Costs: The Lineup

Northeast Philadelphia 3 hours ago

Man Shot Walking Home From Car in Northeast Philly

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

gun violenceWest Philadelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us