Lockdown at Philadelphia School Lifted After Teen Shot Blocks Away

A West Philadelphia high school was put on lockdown for about an hour after a teen was shot nearby Tuesday morning.

The 15-year-old was shot just before 8:30 a.m. at 61st and Jefferson streets in the Overbrook neighborhood, Philadelphia police said. He rushed to the hospital where he was listed in stable condition while being treated for a gunshot wound to his leg.

No weapon was recovered and no immediate arrest was made, police said.

Léelo en español aquí.

Overbrook High School, which is about three blocks from the shooting scene, was placed on lockdown as authorities investigated the shooting, police said. That lockdown was lift just after 9:30 a.m.

It wasn't immediately clear if the teen is involved with the school.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.