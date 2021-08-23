Philadelphia

Gunman Shoots Police Officer in North Philadelphia

The officer was on the 3200 block of North Reese Street when a gunman opened fire.

By David Chang

A Philadelphia police officer is recovering after being shot by a gunman in North Philadelphia Monday night. 

The officer was on the 2300 block of North Reese Street when a gunman opened fire. The unidentified officer was shot at least once and taken to Temple University Hospital. The officer is currently in stable condition.

Police continue to search for the suspect. 

The shooting occurred the same night a gunman opened fire on police officers after crashing a motorcycle in Southwest Philadelphia. No officers were hurt during that incident.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphiagun violencePOLICE
