Man Fires Shots at Officers, Steals Police Vehicle, Officials Say

A man on a motorcycle fired shots at police and then stole a police vehicle with at least two guns inside, investigators said.

The unidentified man was wanted for an unrelated incident in Delaware County when police spotted him crashing a motorcycle along the 8400 block of Lindbergh Avenue in Philadelphia early Monday evening.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

NOW: Police are looking for a man who stole an unmarked police vehicle by 84th and Lindbergh, after crashing a motorcycle in the intersection. Police say he fired at them. Vehicle has weapons. @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/I2NHBmQa3F — Matt DeLucia (@MattDeLucia) August 23, 2021

As the officers approached him, the man allegedly fired shots at the officers. He then got off the motorcycle and stole an unmarked police vehicle, a Chevrolet Tahoe, investigators said. He then drove off.

No officers were injured during the shooting.

Police told NBC10 the stolen vehicle has SWAT gear and two rifles inside. They continue to search for the suspect.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.