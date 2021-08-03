Gunman Shoots, Kills Man Outside South Philly Strip Club

A man died after being shot during an apparent robbery attempt outside a South Philadelphia strip club Tuesday night.

The 28-year-old man was in the parking lot outside Cheerleaders Gentlemen’s Club along the 2700 block of South Front Street around 9:30 p.m. heading to a friend's car when two men, at least one armed, tried to rob them, Philadelphia police said.

A struggle ensued and the 28-year-old was shot once in the chest. He was taken to Jefferson University Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

No arrest has been made and no weapons have been recovered.

Police only gave a non-specific description of the gunman who was masked and wearing dark clothing.

