Gunman Shoots Man and Woman During Home Invasion in Kensington

A man and woman are both fighting for their lives after they were both shot during a home invasion in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood.

Police told NBC10 at least one gunman entered a home on the 3400 block of Frankford Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Monday. A man in his mid-20’s and a 22-year-old woman inside the home were both shot in the head. The gunman then ransacked the home before fleeing the scene. Police have not yet revealed whether anything was stolen.

The two victims ran out of the home and flagged down a driver who was passing by. The driver started taking the victims to the hospital but then contacted police while on the way. Responding police officers and medics then took the man and woman to Temple University Hospital where they are both in critical condition.

No arrests have been made and police have not released a description of any suspects. Police are speaking with the driver who initially transported the victims. They are also searching for surveillance video.

If you have any information on the shooting, please call Philadelphia police.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence. Further information can be found here.