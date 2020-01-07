Philadelphia

Gunman Shoots, Kills Owner’s Son Inside South Philadelphia Corner Store

An investigation is underway after a South Philadelphia store owner’s son was shot and killed while working inside the business on Tuesday

By David Chang and Aaron Baskerville

police line
Getty Images/iStock

Stock image

" data-ellipsis="false">

An investigation is underway after a South Philadelphia store owner’s son was shot and killed while working inside the business on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old man was working at the cashier inside a corner store on the 900 block of Porter Street at 5:48 p.m., police said. An unidentified gunman opened fire, shooting the victim once in the chest.

The man was taken to Jefferson Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 6:26 p.m. Police have not yet revealed his identity but said he was the son of the store owner.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Decision 2020 4 hours ago

What Does a Trump Rally Near Atlantic City Look Like? We’re About to Find Out.

First Alert Weather 4 hours ago

Rain Changing to Light Snow for Tuesday Evening Commute

"It's just very unfortunate, he was such a nice, nice guy," Nicole Debella, a longtime customer at the store, told NBC10. "He just recently got married."

No arrests have been made and police have not yet released a description of any suspects.

If you have any information on the incident, please call Philadelphia police.

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaHomicideCorner Store
Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us