Gunman Shoots, Kills Owner’s Son Inside South Philadelphia Corner Store

An investigation is underway after a South Philadelphia store owner’s son was shot and killed while working inside the business on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old man was working at the cashier inside a corner store on the 900 block of Porter Street at 5:48 p.m., police said. An unidentified gunman opened fire, shooting the victim once in the chest.

The man was taken to Jefferson Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 6:26 p.m. Police have not yet revealed his identity but said he was the son of the store owner.

"It's just very unfortunate, he was such a nice, nice guy," Nicole Debella, a longtime customer at the store, told NBC10. "He just recently got married."

No arrests have been made and police have not yet released a description of any suspects.

If you have any information on the incident, please call Philadelphia police.