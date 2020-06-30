Gunman Shoots Driver at Philly McDonald's Drive-Thru

A man is fighting for his life after he was shot in the head in the parking lot of a McDonald’s restaurant in Philadelphia’s Overbrook Park neighborhood.

The 27-year-old man was in the parking lot of the McDonald’s on the 7500 block of City Avenue around 4:30 p.m. when an unidentified gunman opened fire.

The man was shot once in the head, causing him to crash his vehicle in the drive-thru area. He was taken by police to the Lankenau Medical Center where he is currently in critical condition.

Police have not recovered the weapon and no arrests have been made.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence. Further information can be found here.