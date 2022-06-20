Delaware

Gunman Shoots Boy and 2 Teens in Wilmington, Delaware

The boy and two teens were taken to the hospital in stable condition. 

By David Chang

Shutterstock

An 8-year-old boy and two teenagers are recovering after they were shot by a gunman in Wilmington, Delaware. 

The 8-year-old boy, a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy were on the 300 block of South Jackson Street around 7 p.m. Monday when a gunman opened fire, shooting all three victims.

The boy and two teens were taken to the hospital in stable condition. 

No arrests have been made and police have not released information on any suspects.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call Wilmington Police Detective Derek Haines at 302-576-3656. You can also send information to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333. 

This article tagged under:

DelawareWilmingtontriple shooting
Local U.S. and World LX News Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us