Gunman Shoots Boy and 2 Teens in Wilmington, Delaware

An 8-year-old boy and two teenagers are recovering after they were shot by a gunman in Wilmington, Delaware.

The 8-year-old boy, a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy were on the 300 block of South Jackson Street around 7 p.m. Monday when a gunman opened fire, shooting all three victims.

The boy and two teens were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

No arrests have been made and police have not released information on any suspects.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call Wilmington Police Detective Derek Haines at 302-576-3656. You can also send information to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.