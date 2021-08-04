Gunman Shoots 4 People Near Max's Steaks in Philadelphia

A gunman shot four people near the popular cheesesteak spot Max’s Steaks in Philadelphia.

An 18-year-old woman and three men aged 22, 33 and 34 were on Germantown and Erie avenues shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday when a gunman opened fire.

The 22-year-old was shot four times in the lower back and listed in critical condition, Philadelphia Police Department Officer Eric McLaurin said. The 34-year-old was shot once in the abdomen and also listed in critical condition.

The young woman was shot in both legs and was in stable condition. The 33-year-old man was shot in the groin and legs and was also in stable condition.

Police later located two vehicles they believe were involved in the shooting. Police said they found a pound of marijuana in one of the vehicles and took that driver into custody. They were reviewing surveillance video as they continue to investigate.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.