Gunman Kills 2 Women Inside North Philly Speakeasy

Both women were inside a building on the 1900 block of Ridge avenue at 7:44 p.m. when a gunman opened fire.

By David Chang

A gunman shot and killed two women inside a speakeasy in North Philadelphia Thursday night. 

Both women were inside a building on the 1900 block of Ridge avenue at 7:44 p.m. when a gunman opened fire. The women were shot multiple times and pronounced dead by a responding medic at 7:53 p.m. Police said one of the women was 41-years-old. They have not yet revealed the age of the other victim. 

No arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered. 

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

