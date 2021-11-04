Gunman Kills 2 Women Inside North Philly Speakeasy

A gunman shot and killed two women inside a speakeasy in North Philadelphia Thursday night.

Both women were inside a building on the 1900 block of Ridge avenue at 7:44 p.m. when a gunman opened fire. The women were shot multiple times and pronounced dead by a responding medic at 7:53 p.m. Police said one of the women was 41-years-old. They have not yet revealed the age of the other victim.

No arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

