Gun Found in Substitute Teacher's Car in School Parking Lot, Officials Say

An alert was sent to parents of children at a Montgomery County elementary school after security guards found a gun inside the car of a substitute teacher in the parking lot, officials said.

A guard at Colonial Elementary School in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania, first noticed a car that was illegally parked in the school parking lot Thursday afternoon. While waiting for the driver to return, the guard noticed a gun inside the car, according to officials.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The guard immediately contacted Whitemarsh Police, a school district safety officer and the school’s principal. Police arrived shortly after and the driver of the car then returned. Police then removed the driver from the school’s campus.

In a letter to parents, the Colonial School District Superintendent said the driver was not an employee with the school but does work for the Substitute Service that the district contracts.

“This individual will not be permitted to return to Colonial School District,” the superintendent wrote.

Officials say no students or staff were in harm’s way at any time and a lockdown was not ordered since the vehicle was empty and monitored once the security guard spotted the gun.

“However, the Colonial School District strictly prohibits the possession of a weapon on school property,” the superintendent wrote. “Furthermore, it is a violation of state law to possess a weapon on school grounds.”

No charges have been filed as police continue to investigate.