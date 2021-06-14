Gov. Phil Murphy to End NJ's Utility Shutoff Moratorium

What to Know New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday he will sign an executive order ending a prohibition on utility shutoffs aimed at helping people whose incomes took a hit because of COVID-19.

The moratorium will end July 1, but Murphy said he will leave in place a “grace period” until Dec. 31. That means there will be no shut-offs before then.

Murphy also said the extra time will give people a chance to enroll in a payment plan, if needed.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday he will sign an executive order ending a prohibition on utility shutoffs aimed at helping people whose incomes took a hit because of COVID-19.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The moratorium will end July 1, but Murphy said he will leave in place a “grace period” until Dec. 31. That means there will be no shut-offs before then.

Murphy also said the extra time will give people a chance to enroll in a payment plan, if needed.

The announcement is the latest relaxation of coronavirus measures.

Murphy signed legislation earlier this month ending the public health emergency and most of the COVID-19 executive orders. The utility shutoff moratorium was one of the dozen orders that he had kept in place.

About 65% of the state's adult population is fully vaccinated, or 4.5 million people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Murphy has set a goal of reaching 70% by June 30.

The virus is increasingly just affected unvaccinated people, Murphy said alongside state Health Department officials.