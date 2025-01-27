Got a message for the Eagles? Make a Bird Call!

Your voice may be hoarse from cheering during Sunday's NFC Championship game, but Visit Philadelphia is asking Eagles fans step up and make the call --- a Bird Call, that is -- to encourage the team as they prepare for Super Bowl LIX.

Starting Monday, Jan. 27, 2025 through Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, Visit Philadelphia will have special Bird Call rotary phones set up at five locations throughout the city -- including outside City Hall, at the Mayfair Diner, Pat's King of Steaks and at Temple and the University of Pennsylvania -- where Eagles fans are encouraged to leave a message to the Birds themselves.

The best messages will be featured on Visit Philadelphia's social media platforms.

The phones will be available for use on Monday and Tuesday at:

Dilworth Park at 1 S. 15th Street, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Mayfair Diner at 7373 Frankford Avenue, from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Pat’s King of Steaks at 1237 E. Passyunk Ave., from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Temple University’s Student Center at 1755 N. 13th Street, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

University of Pennsylvania’s Campus Bookstore, at 3601 Walnut Street, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Visit Philadelphia will also have a roving camera crew traveling around Center City on Monday and Tuesday looking for fans to share words of encouragement for the team.

And, fans from outside the city can participate by calling 267-352-4496 any time before the upcoming Super Bowl.

So, go on. Grab a phone and give them your best "Go Birds!"