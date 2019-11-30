16-Year-Old Girl Shot, Killed as She Steps Off SEPTA Bus in North Philadelphia

A 41-year-old man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a 16-year-old girl as she stepped off a SEPTA bus Saturday in North Philadelphia.

Robert Jamieson is charged with gunning down the girl, as well as reckless endangerment and various gun crimes, including illegal possession, according to court documents.

Jamieson opened fire on the Route 33 bus near 22nd Street and Sedgley Avenue around 4:40 p.m. as passengers disembarked, according to investigators.

One woman dodged several bullets before the victim was struck in her left shoulder. She was taken to Temple University Hospital and died a short time later, police said.

The victim, who has not been identified, was heading home after shopping in Center City, police said. Her shopping bags were strewn on the ground near where she fell.

Jamieson shot 14 rounds and attempted to hide behind a car when police arrived, authorities said.

Saturday's incident marked the second shooting involving a SEPTA bus this month.

Less than two weeks ago, a Philadelphia police officer was struck in the arm and a gunman was critically hurt as a gun battle erupted outside a SEPTA bus full of passengers.

There are additional community resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence. Further information can be found here.