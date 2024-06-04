Philadelphia

Girl hurt, recovering in hospital after being hit by Philadelphia police cruiser

A 5-year-old was hit by a car that was being driven by a Philadelphia police officer in Kingsessing on Tuesday evening

By Emily Rose Grassi

NBC10 Philadelphia

A young girl is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a car that was being driven by a police officer on Tuesday evening, according to a spokesperson with the Philadelphia Police Department.

The crash happened on the 1600 block of South Ithan Street just before 7:30 p.m. in the Kingsessing neighborhood of Philadelphia, police said.

An officer was driving southbound when their car hit a 5-year-old girl, according to officials.

The girl was taken to a nearby hospital by medics where she is listed in stable condition, officials said.

The police officer was not hurt and the Crash Investigation Division is investigating, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

