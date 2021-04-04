Cape May County

Girl, 3, Dies After Falling Into Septic Tank at NJ Campground

By Dan Stamm

Emergency light
NBCDFW.com

A young girl died after falling into a septic tank at a New Jersey campground Saturday night.

The 3-year-old fell into the sewage tank at the Sun Outdoors Cape May campground off Route 9 in the Erma section of Lower Township, Cape May County, Lower Township police said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

When officers arrived around 9:30 p.m. they found the girl unresponsive after being pulled from the tank, police said. The girl was rushed to the hospital where she died later in the night, police said.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

New Jersey 2 hours ago

Man Shot, Killed at Cherry Hill Apartment Complex

Northeast Philadelphia 32 mins ago

Two Topgolf Locations Coming to Philadelphia Region

The girl hasn't been named.

The Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office and the Lower Township Police Department responded to the campground to investigate how the girl wound up in the tank.

Investigators said the death appeared to be an accident and there were no immediate signs of foul play. Results of an autopsy were pending as of Sunday.

This article tagged under:

Cape May CountyNew Jerseygirl dies
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us