A young girl and a woman died from their injuries while three others are fighting for their lives following a house fire in Delaware.

The fire occurred around noon Sunday at a two-story home on the 300 block of Main Street in Little Creek.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and took five people out of the home. All five victims suffered smoke inhalation and burns. They were taken to Bayhealth Hospital in Dover. A 9-year-old girl and a 42-year-old woman died at the hospital. The three other victims are in critical condition. Two of those victims are expected to be transferred to the Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Upland, Pennsylvania.

The fire also caused $100,000 in damage to the home. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.