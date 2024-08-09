Gillian's Wonderland Pier in Ocean City to close after 94 years

It's sad news for all of those who have spent their summers on the Ocean City Boardwalk.

In a letter posted on Facebook, owner and Ocean City Mayor Jay Gillian announced that Gillian's Wonderland Pier will close this fall.

"After 47 incredible years working on the Ocean City Broadwalk, I have little choice but to retire and close Gillian's Wonderland Pier and 6th Street Pizza and Grill, embarking on a new chapter in my life," Gillian said in the letter. "The memories I've made with my family and the joy of meeting so many wonderful team members and guests will always hold a special place in my heart."

Gillian also noted that the amusements on the boardwalk have been cherished by so many people for the last 94 years.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

"I tried my best to sustain Wonderland for as long as possible - through increasingly difficult challenges each year," Gillian added. "But it's no longer a viable business."

Gillian said he could not speak on the future of the property but said they would be terminating the lease in a couple of months.

Wonderland and 6th Street Pizza will remain open through Indian Summer Weekend giving everyone time to use up their tickets.