Officials issue safety warning after 9 rescued from rip currents in Ocean City

As people head to the shore for the Fourth of July holiday officials want everyone to think of swimming safety after over the weekend crews had to rescue nine people who got caught in rip currents in Ocean City.

Four people initially got caught in the churning surf around 9:30 a.m. Saturday, half an hour before beaches were suppose to be guarded for the day.

After seeing the chaos, five good Samaritans jumped in trying to help but then began struggling as well.

From their headquarters three blocks away, members of the Ocean City Beach Patrol jumped into action.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

“They were at least 100 yards out, maybe 150," said Ocean City Beach Patrol Lt. Frank Christy.

A dozen lifeguards sprinted into the surf, putting themselves at risk to rescue all nine people. Firefighters were also on scene.

Surveillance and police body camera videos provided a dramatic look at what unfolded.

"It was a little chaotic at first when I first got there. There was a lot of heads in the water.” Ptl. Kayla Ricci of the Ocean City Police Department said.

Within minutes, lifeguards had everyone safely back on the beach. Some shaken, but not seriously hurt.

“The families were very emotional. It took a toll on some of our officers," Ricci said.

Rip currents were not the only challenge. Lifeguards say the ocean was pretty cold that day with water temperatures around or just under 60 degrees.

“It makes it a lot harder. Alone being panic that you're away from shore, you're also dealing with that cold water that's slowing your heart rate down.” Christy explained

With the busy weekend almost here, authorities are renewing their pleas for people to stay out of unguarded waters.

“Nobody should be getting in the water unless it's guarded by a lifeguard," Ricci said.