New Jersey

No more lights? The giant Ferris wheel in Wildwood, NJ is getting a makeover

Wildwood's Morey's Pier is pulling the plug on the giant Ferris wheel this year to give it a refresh

By Cherise Lynch

Getty Images

If you head to the Wildwood Boardwalk in New Jersey over the next few months you might notice something different.

The Giant Wheel at Morey’s Pier is getting an "extreme" makeover.

According to Kyle Morey of Morey’s Pier, the lights and all the gondolas have been removed so that the entire wheel can be repainted.

Unfortunately, that means the wheel’s popular light shows which are normally on display for the holiday season will be on hold until next year.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

On Instagram Morey's Pier posted writing in part:

"We aren’t reinventing the wheel, we are just refurbishing it! This winter, our favorite Giant wheel is getting an extreme makeover. Every gondola and light will come down to give the giant wheel a full refresh."

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

SEPTA 26 mins ago

SEPTA reaches tentative deal with union, averting strike

Philadelphia 2 hours ago

Philly police union president John McNesby to resign

The renovations to the wheel are expected to be done sometime next year.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

New JerseyWildwood
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us