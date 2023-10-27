No more lights? The giant Ferris wheel in Wildwood, NJ is getting a makeover

If you head to the Wildwood Boardwalk in New Jersey over the next few months you might notice something different.

The Giant Wheel at Morey’s Pier is getting an "extreme" makeover.

According to Kyle Morey of Morey’s Pier, the lights and all the gondolas have been removed so that the entire wheel can be repainted.

Unfortunately, that means the wheel’s popular light shows which are normally on display for the holiday season will be on hold until next year.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

On Instagram Morey's Pier posted writing in part:

"We aren’t reinventing the wheel, we are just refurbishing it! This winter, our favorite Giant wheel is getting an extreme makeover. Every gondola and light will come down to give the giant wheel a full refresh."

The renovations to the wheel are expected to be done sometime next year.