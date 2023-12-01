Get ready for some fun! Sesame Place Philadelphia to open brand new playground in 2024

Looking for a new place to have some family fun? Sesame Place Philadelphia is introducing the 123 Playground, an all-new, 3,000-square-foot play area in 2024.

The new playground will provide a place where adults can relax and recharge while children can run around, climb, hop and play in the imaginative and colorful play area.

“We are thrilled to share our plans for 2024. After speaking with many of our guests and Season Pass Members, the most requested attraction for our park has been a playground where children of all ages can climb, hop, and play, and we’re so excited to bring this request to life,” Park President of Sesame Place Philadelphia Cathy Valeriano said in a news release. “Families come to Sesame Place to enjoy rides and attractions suited for all ages, and the 123 Playground will provide a charming and welcoming spot for our youngest guests to play and relax together.”

The new playground will be located across from the iconic Sesame Street Neighborhood at the former site of the Sunny Day Carousel. The carousel is currently under renovation and will be moved to the center of Sesame Plaza in the spring.

The new play area won't be open until the spring but guests can purchase a 2024 season pass and be among the first to experience the new playground.

For information about 123 Playground, passes and more visit sesameplace.com.