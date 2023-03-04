Gas Prices Dip in NJ, Edge Up Around Nation at Large

Gas prices dipped in New Jersey but edged up around the nation as a whole amid increased demand and stable crude oil prices.

NBC10's Brian Sheehan visited South Jersey where the gas prices reached as low as $2.90 recently.

At the Phillips on 66 on White Horse Pike the gas was $3.04 Saturday night and just across the street at the Wawa the gas was $3.19.

AAA says a gallon of gas is going to cost drivers on average $3.14 in South Jersey. That's down about 21 cents from last month.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.20, down two cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.75 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

In other areas like Delaware the average price is $3.18 while in Philadelphia prices remain around $3.40.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.39, up a penny from last week. Drivers were paying $3.72 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

Analysts say prices are likely to go up with increased demand and the switchover to more expensive summer blend gasoline (which has a lower volatility to limit evaporative emissions that normally increase with warm weather.) That change, they say, usually adds about five to ten cents to the price of gasoline.