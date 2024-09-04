New Jersey

Gas main break causes homes in Gloucester Co. to be evacuated

Homes along Pembrook Drive as well as Mulberry and Benner roads in Washington Township were evacuated due to a gas main break on Wednesday afternoon

By Hayden Mitman

Crews respond to a gas main break in Washington Township, NJ, on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024.
A gas main break caused several homed to be evacuated in Gloucester County, New Jersey on Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, an emergency was declared at about 12:20 p.m. after a gas main broke in Washington Township.

Officials posted about the incident on social media on Wednesday afternoon and updated the information when the incident was cleared at about 3 p.m.

In order to deal with the issue, Pembrook Road was closed and homes along that road as well as those on Mulberry and Benner roads were evacuated.

The Washington Township Senior Center, on the 300 block of Greentree Road was used as a temporary shelter for the evacuees.

Police were asking people to avoid the area as crews work to clear the situation.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

