What to Know A 20-year-old woman was shot in the leg during what police said was a robbery attempt inside a Northeast Philadelphia GameStop store Tuesday night.

She was working in the store and ducked for cover after a gunman pointed his gun at her, police said.

The gunman may have entered the store with two other men, investigators said. All three fled on foot.

A GameStop worker was shot after ducking for cover during an apparent attempted robbery inside a Northeast Philadelphia store Tuesday night.

The shooting took place shortly before 8 p.m. inside the video game store in the shopping center along East Roosevelt Boulevard and Whitaker Avenue in the Crescentville neighborhood, Philadelphia police said.

The store manager, a 20-year-old woman, was working as a store clerk when a gunman pointed a gun at her, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. At least one other worker and three customers were inside the store at the time.

"She immediately ducked behind the counter and that's when the store clerk was shot in the leg one time," Small said. She apparently hit the alarm button after ducking for cover.

She was rushed to the hospital where she was listed in stable condition. The bullet went right through her leg and didn't hit a bone, Small said.

Witnesses told investigators that the gunman may have been with two other men who followed him into the store, Small said. The three of them fled on foot.

In-store surveillance video showed the entire incident, police said. No arrests were made as of Wednesday morning.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.