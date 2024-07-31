New Jersey

Person parachutes to safety as small plane crashes in NJ, police say

A person parachuted to safety as a small plane crashed in the woods in Galloway Township, NJ, police said

By David Chang

A person parachuted to safety as a small plane crashed in the woods in South Jersey on Wednesday, officials said.

Léelo en español aquí

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The single engine plane crashed in a wooded area in Galloway Township, New Jersey, near Leipzig and Genoa avenues, shortly before 4 p.m., according to police.

The lone person on board the plane managed to escape by parachuting out of the aircraft, police said. That person was not injured, according to investigators.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Officials have not revealed the cause of the crash. The South Jersey Transportation Authority is currently handling the response and investigation.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us