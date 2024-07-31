Person parachutes to safety as small plane crashes in NJ, police say

A person parachuted to safety as a small plane crashed in the woods in South Jersey on Wednesday, officials said.

The single engine plane crashed in a wooded area in Galloway Township, New Jersey, near Leipzig and Genoa avenues, shortly before 4 p.m., according to police.

The lone person on board the plane managed to escape by parachuting out of the aircraft, police said. That person was not injured, according to investigators.

Officials have not revealed the cause of the crash. The South Jersey Transportation Authority is currently handling the response and investigation.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.