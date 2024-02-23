A funeral was held Friday morning for a Philadelphia family of three who investigators believe died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

The funeral service for Jorge Cardona, 56, his wife Maricel Martinez, 47, and their daughter Angelina Cardona, 12, was held from 9 a.m. to 9:50 a.m. at St. Helena Church of Philadelphia on 6161 North 5th Street. The service and mass were followed by interment at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery.

The deaths of Maricel Martinez, Jorge Cardona and Angelina Cardona

The family of three died on Thursday, Feb. 15. Acting Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Craig Murphy said firefighters were first called to their home along the 4000 block of Ashburner Street around 1 p.m. that day for a medical run. When they arrived they found a Philadelphia police officer who was with a woman who needed to be transported to the hospital.

As the medics took the woman to the hospital, investigators received another call for a wellness check at the same home. Officials at St. Albert the Great Catholic School in Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania -- where Martinez worked as a Spanish teacher -- reported that she hadn't shown up to work for the past three days. Martinez's mother also called police for a wellness check.

Katrina Orama -- Jorge Cardona's coworker at Springfield Township High School in Montgomery County where he worked as a cleaner -- told NBC10 they were worried about him when he also didn't show up for work.

"He never does no calls, no shows and we started getting worried because we were all calling him, we're all texting him and like, he's not responding," Orama said.

Firefighters returned to the home and found Martinez, Cardona and their daughter, Angelina Cardona, unresponsive inside the house.

All three victims were pronounced dead at 1:40 p.m. that day.

Angelina Cardona and Maricel Martinez, Angelina Cardona and Jorge Cardona and Maricel Martinez

Investigators have not released an official cause of death but suspect they all died from carbon monoxide poisoning, police said. A St. Albert spokesperson also said the family died due to complications from a gas leak inside the home.

“When we arrived on scene yes, there were high levels of carbon monoxide in the house,” Commissioner Murphy said. “And our members with the equipment that they took into the house to do the wellness check, alarms started going off on the meters that they carry in the house, and yes, there were high levels of carbon monoxide in the house.”

A family member told Telemundo 62 that the woman who was hospitalized is a relative of the victims.

During a news conference on Feb. 16, First Deputy Commissioner, Jeffery Thompson said he couldn’t comment on if there were any carbon monoxide detectors in the home.

Martinez’s brother told NBC10 that Angelina Cardona had just celebrated her 12th birthday on Feb. 10, less than a week before her death. He also said Martinez had gone to the hospital on Feb. 11 because she was experiencing headaches but later returned to the home.

A neighbor also told NBC10 they saw Jorge Cardona trying to fix something in the chimney prior to his death.

An investigation is underway after a mother, father and daughter were found dead inside a home in Philadelphia's Holmesburg neighborhood. NBC10's Leah Uko has the story.

Victims remembered as "wonderful," "spirited," and "loving"

Jorge Cardona was born in Filandia, Colombia on Aug. 4, 1967. He later moved to Philadelphia where he worked as a custodian for Springfield Township Schools. He married Maricel Martinez in May 2013.

Cardona was described as the “life of the party” and extremely charitable. Orama, meanwhile, described her coworker as a man who was fun to be around.

"He's always talking to us," she said. "Very sweet. Very humble and so loving."

Dr. MaryJo Yannacone, the superintendent of the Springfield Township School District, also provided a statement on Cardona's death.

"I can confirm that Mr. Cardona worked for many years in our schools," she wrote. "He was a well respected and much beloved member of the Springfield community and we are devastated at the tragic loss of his life and those of his wife and daughter."

Martinez was born in Yumbo, Colombia on Dec. 15, 1975. After moving to Philadelphia, she worked hard to become a teacher despite dealing with health challenges, according to her obituary. She earned a Bachelor’s Degree in education from Temple University and worked for 20 years as a teacher.

She was described by loved ones as “ambitious, intelligent, and deeply loving.”

A spokesperson for St. Albert the Great said that in addition to Martinez teaching at the school, Angelina was also a student in the 5th grade.

“We will remember Mrs. Martinez as a gifted Spanish teacher, wonderful mother, and true friend to our community,” the spokesperson wrote. “Angelina, a proud member of this year’s 5th grade class, will be remembered by many here as a bright, spirited, and always smiling student, who had a passion for drawing and reading.”

A spokesperson for the Saint Ephrem Catholic School where Martinez previously taught and her daughter previously attended also provided a statement.

"Maricel Martinez was a wonderful, kind and loving teacher. She was our Spanish teacher for a couple of years and her daughter, Angelina, attended our school with her," the spokesperson wrote. "My thoughts and prayers go out to her family for this great loss."

Loved ones also described Angelina as “the best parts of both of her parents.

“Angelina was Jorge and Maricel’s princess. United by their faith in God, they cultivated the most perfect bond,” loved ones wrote. “Jorge, Maricel and Angelina did everything together. We find peace knowing Jesus called them, hand in hand as a family.”

Carbon monoxide safety tips

Safety experts have provided the following tips on preventing carbon monoxide poisoning:

Make sure there are working carbon monoxide alarms in a central location on every level of your home, especially near where people sleep.

Never use gasoline or charcoal burning devices inside your home, basement or garage.

Make sure vents for your dryer, furnace, stove and fireplace are clear of any debris.

“Because carbon monoxide is colorless, odorless and tasteless, you may not know that you are suffering from the effects of carbon monoxide," Thompson said.

What are the symptoms of CO poisoning?

Headache

Weakness

Dizziness

Nausea

Vomiting

Shortness of breath

Confusion

blurred vision

Loss of muscle control

Loss of consciousness

What to do if your carbon monoxide alarm goes off

If you do have a detector that goes off, leave the home and call 9-1-1 from outside.

“A long-term exposure to lower levels can be just as lethal as being exposed to a very high level in a short period of time.” Thompson said.