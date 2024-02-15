Three people were found dead in a home in the Holmesburg section of Northeast Philadelphia on Thursday.

A relative of the three individuals -- that they said included a man, woman and their young daughter -- told NBC10 they made the discovery when they visited the home along the 4000 block of Ashburner Street at about 1 p.m. and contacted police to get inside.

The family member, who NBC10 is not identifying, said they came to check on the home after the woman did not report to her work for at least three days.

The three were believed to have died due to carbon monoxide poisoning, the family member said.

However, on addressing the press at the scene, Craig Murphy, acting commissioner of the Philadelphia Fire Department couldn't confirm that carbon monoxide was the cause of these individuals' deaths.

"It's way too early to say what the cause of this was," he said.

Though, he didn't rule it out.

"When we arrived on scene, yes, there were high levels of carbon monoxide in the house," said Murphy.

Murphy said another woman -- who he did not identify -- was taken to the hospital by fire department officials, though she was not found inside the home.

A neighbor told NBC10 that they saw the father from the family trying to fix something in the chimney the other night.

Law enforcement officials have not yet provided any other information, nor any identifying information on the deceased.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.