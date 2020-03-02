Smell of Gas Reported in Center City Leading to Building Evacuations

What to Know
- Fumes forced the evacuation of Center City office buildings Monday.
- The strange odor could be smelled from 15th and Market to 22nd and Chestnut.
- The cause of the odor isn't clear.
A strange odor of gas was reported in the heart of Center City Philadelphia Monday, leaving workers questioning where it came from and office buildings evacuated.
The Philadelphia Fire Department said it received multiple calls about fumes and the strong odor of gas in Center City late Monday morning.
The American Red Cross office at 22nd and Chestnut streets was briefly evacuated, according to the Citizens App. There were reports of other buildings being evacuated and a large group of people could be seen gathered outside the Clothespin sculpture at 15th and Market streets.
Later, people could be seen evacuated at 16th and Market streets.
Fire trucks could be seen at various locations in the busy corporate center of Philadelphia shortly before noon.
The source of the smell and extent of the incident is unknown.
