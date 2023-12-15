Pennsylvania

Frontier Airlines to add new nonstop flights from Philadelphia to Pittsburgh

The service will be being May 16 and ticket prices start at $19

By Cherise Lynch

NBC Universal, Inc.

Skip the bus or the car next year. Soon you will be able to book a non-stop flight from the City of Brother Love to the Steel City.

Frontier Airlines announced it's launching a twice-daily non-stop flight service from Philadelphia International Airport to Pittsburgh International Airport.

This will be the first time Frontier will fly this particular route. American Airlines is currently the only airline offering daily service from PHL to PIT.

 Additionally, Frontier will be offering news flights from Pittsburgh to Atlanta, Dallas and Raleigh-Durham.

"Pittsburgh International Airport is an important economic engine and gateway for Western Pennsylvania – and this expanded service is a significant step forward as we connect Pennsylvania travelers, tourists, and businesses to the rest of the country," Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro said in a news release.

The new service from PHL to PIT is set to begin May 16 and ticket prices will start at $19.

