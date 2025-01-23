New Jersey

Smoke rises from burning building, trailers in NJ. Causes nearby students to move

The fire broke out on Jan. 23, 2025, along Harding Highway in Franklin Township, New Jersey

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

Thick smoke could be seen from miles away rising from a burning building and trailers in Gloucester County, New Jersey, Thursday. The fire caused students from a nearby school to be moved to another school.

The flames broke out along Harding Highway in Franklin Township later on the morning of Jan. 23, 2025.

A building and several trailers appeared to be burning as SkyForce10 hovered overhead.

No word yet if anyone was hurt.

The exact use of the building and trailers wasn't immediately clear.

The fire forced students out of a nearby school.

"Due to the circumstances we will be relocating students from Main Road School to Reutter School," Franklin Township Police wrote on Facebook. "The Franklin Township school District will be putting out a message to parents shortly regarding the reunification process."

This story is developing and will be updated.

New Jersey
