4 French Bulldogs stolen during home invasion in Delaware, police say

Police are searching for a group of suspects who allegedly stole four French bulldogs from a home in Delaware.

According to police, the incident happened Monday shortly after 9 p.m. on the 3200 block of West Denneys Road in Dover.

Police said the home was unoccupied during the burglary.

Police stated the residents reported their dogs were stolen by six unknown suspects, at least one of them was carrying an assault rifle.

It's unknown if the suspects stole anything else from the house.