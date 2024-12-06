You can park at meters for free in Camden during the holiday season

One city in South Jersey is spreading holiday cheer by offering free parking.

From Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, through Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, meter parking throughout all of Camden will be free.

During this time, Camden Parking Authority Officers will not enforce curbside meter parking. However, they will continue to enforce illegal parking in handicapped parking areas, along yellow no-parking curb lines, in tow-away zones, and vehicles blocking fire hydrants and sidewalks.

The Parking Authority hopes this will help local businesses by encouraging holiday shopping and visits to the city throughout the holiday season.

Officials said meter enforcement will resume on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025.