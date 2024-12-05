Code blue issued for NJ county as blustery winds turn deadly, destructive

Thursday, Dec. 5 proved to be a blustery day with strong winds knocking over trash cans and sending items flying all over neighborhood streets.

Workers in New Jersey were chasing decorations all day and tying them down over and over.

People and pets could be seen braving the conditions along Haddon Avenue in Collingswood too.

A code blue was issued for Camden County for the next few nights as temperatures are expected to stay frigid.

Camden Co. code blue

The Camden County Department of Health and Human Services has issued a code blue for the next three nights.

The county is working with towns to prepare and help communities experiencing homelessness and those living with disabilities.

“It is crucial that everyone gets inside and away from these dangerous elements,” Commissioner Virginia Betteridge said in a statement. “It’s also important that our elderly residents and those living with disabilities have their heat in working order and that all pets are brought indoors."

The code blue is in effect for:

7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5 to 7 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6

7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6 to 7 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7

7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 to 7 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 8.

If you are experiencing an emergency during this window, please call the hotline at 2-1-1.

For additional resources, you can contact the health department by calling (800) 999-9045 or clicking here.

Blustery winds turn deadly, destructive

A woman was killed and a child was hurt after a part of a tree fell onto their SUV as they were driving through Chester County on Thursday, Dec. 5, according to police.

And, in Roxborough, another woman was killed when a light pole fell onto the high school's track, according to a spokesperson with the Philadelphia Police Department.

Neighbors are picking up their decorations and things in their yards after Thursday's strong winds. NBC10's Siobhan McGirl has the story.

Meanwhile, in New Jersey, the winds were so strong that the basketball hoop in front of Desiree Wright's house in Collingswood was found laying across the street.

"I was thinking holy smokes the wind is really bad, but I am very proud because the wind is not knocking over my homemade Christmas ornaments so woo woo for that," Wright told NBC10.

One local business owner, Froggie Almand, explained that he decorates his house every year as a way to lift everyone's spirits, but the ornaments were tossed around from the wind.

"The nutcracker's head fell off so we have to glue him back on. Casualties in here! It’s just a bad day for Christmas ornaments," according to Almand.

Almand said that his Snoopy was on his back and Santa's beard was hanging on by a thread.

Workers from Glow at Washington Township are urging everyone to take the extra effort to make sure your holiday decorations are secured.

“I know the worst thing you can do is find out your Christmas lights are in your neighbor’s lawn, you don’t want to deal with all that headache. Take it the extra mile. IF you think it’s secure, make it twice as secure. So you know it’s going to be there," Matt Michielli, of Glow, said.

