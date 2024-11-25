Man faces murder charges for shooting that led to crash in Frankford

Just hours after a man dying from a gunshot wound crashed into a cab in the middle of the afternoon in Northeast Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood a man is accused of his murder.

Philadelphia police confirmed the arrest of Sherwayne Garrison to NBC10 on Sunday. The 39-year-old was arrested on Nov. 23, 2024, and has remained jailed since, according to online court records.

Officers were called to the intersection of Frankford Avenue and Pratt Street for reports of a shooting just after 3 p.m. on Nov. 22, 2024, police said. They found a man bleeding from a gunshot wound to the head inside of a crashed car near the Frankford Transportation Center.

The man -- who has yet to be named -- died hours later at the hospital.

Following the shooting, police said they had recovered a gun and taken someone into custody.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

NBC10 crews were at the scene where a gray sedan and a white cab appeared to have crashed into each other. The front ends of both vehicles sustained visible damage.

The driver's side door of the gray sedan was open while red and yellow caution tape blocked off the area. Bullet holes were visible in the car.

The driver of the cab said that he heard gunshots just blocks away from where he was parked before seeing the gray sedan zig-zagging very fast toward him. Jacques Synvain told NBC10 that he was very scared.

"I said, 'God, I might be dying,'" the cab driver explained. "Because, the car coming with speed."

Synvain said that he was not hurt, but he said that he could tell the driver of the gray sedan was badly injured.

Surveillance video shared with NBC10 seems to capture the moment the victim was shot by the suspect.

In the video, someone can be seen getting into the gray sedan. As the car starts to pull away, another person who appears to be carrying a gun steps in front of the car then to the driver's side and appears to open fire.

"A while ago someone got shot up the street. There’s a lot of violence in this area so it’s not surprising but it’s surprising it was directly in front of the store," Brianna Colter, who witnessed the incident, said.

Over the weekend, Garrison was charged with murder and related counts. Court records don't list an attorney who could comment on Garrison's behalf.

Despite this deadly shooting, homicides in Philadelphia are down this year, according to police data. As of Sunday morning, at least 233 homicides have been reported in the city this year, the lowest year-to-date total in a decade.