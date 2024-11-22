Man shot in the head in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood

A man is fighting for his life in the hospital after being shot in the head on Friday afternoon, according to a spokesperson with the Philadelphia Police Department.

Officers were called to the intersection of Frankford Avenue and Pratt Street for reports of a shooting just after 3 p.m. on Nov. 22, police said.

A man was shot one time in the head near the Frankford Transportation Center and was taken to a nearby hospital by police, officials said.

Doctors at the hospital have the shooting victim listed in extremely critical condition, police explained.

A person was arrested in connection to this shooting and the gun believed to be involved was recovered, according to officers.

An investigation is underway by the Philadelphia Police Department.

NBC10 crews were at the scene where a gray sedan and a white taxi appeared to have crashed into each other. The front ends of both vehicles sustained visible damage.

The driver's side door of the gray sedan was open while red and yellow caution tape blocked off the area.

If you have any information, please call the department's Shooting Investigation Group at 215-686-8270.

You can also leave a tip by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.