A fire at an apartment building in Delaware left two babies and three adults hurt on New Year's Day, according to officials with the New Castle County Department of Public Safety.

Twelve families are displaced because of the fire, a spokesperson with the American Red Cross said.

Officials said that New Castle County paramedics and the Christiana Fire Company were called to the Fox Run Apartments on the 1000 block of Woodchuck Place in Bear, Delaware, for a structure fire around 2:44 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 1.

The fire department reported seeing heavy fire and smoke coming from a three story complex.

Six people were taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for injuries from the fire, officials said.

One person, a 36-year-old man, was transported by an ambulance in serious condition, according to officials. His injuries remain unknown at this time.

Four others, including an 8-month-old boy, a 5-month-old girl, a 33-year-old woman and a 20-year-old woman, were taken to the hospital in stable condition to be treated for smoke inhalation, officials explained.

The Delaware State Fire Marshal estimates that damage to the building is over $1 million.

"Trained Red Cross disaster response volunteers are supporting displaced residents with financial assistance; help replacing medications, eyeglasses and other essential items lost in the fire; emotional and mental health support; and other recovery resources, according to need," the American Red Cross said in a statement.

An investigation is underway by the Delaware State Fire Marshal.